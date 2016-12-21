Winter reflections from Semiahmoo

1
Home Page News, News
December 21, 2016
A+ A-
Email Print

The setting sun shines against a wave of windows in White Rock. Photo by Wolfgang Grotke.

Posted by

Newer Post
Older Post
  1. Thelma Blaisdell December 29, 2016, 11:29 pm

    What a beautiful photograph. Thank you Wolfgang.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

thirteen + 20 =