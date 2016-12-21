Historic lift on shellfish harvesting restrictions prompts a celebration

A crowd gathered at Drayton Harbor Oyster Company to celebrate the historic lift on shellfish harvesting restrictions for 810 acres of Drayton Harbor.

Following the December announcement from the Washington State Department of Health, several local advocates came together for a “shell-ebration” at the popular local eatery on December 16.

Despite freezing temperatures, eventgoers spent time celebrating the community-led effort to restore water quality in the harbor, which has seen continued harvesting restrictions and closures since the early ‘90s.

The effort to improve water quality is still ongoing and harvesters are encouraged to check before they dig. Details on the latest harvesting news can be found at doh.wa.gov/shellfishsafety.

Photos by Kaylee Botting.