Charles Laface

July 28, 1945 – December 7, 2016

Charles “Chuck” Laface, 71, of Blaine. WA passed away December 7, in Bellingham, WA. A family graveside service was conducted on December 9 by Bishop Daniel Meaker of the Blaine Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Enterprise Cemetery, under the direction of Safe Harbor Funeral Services.

Chuck was born in Buffalo, NY to Fortunatum and Mary Laface on July 28, 1945. He grew up in Gardena, CA and lived in Cypress, San Jose and Ventura before moving to Blaine after retiring from California Retail Systems as a POS Systems installer/technician in 2008, Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joseph and sister Connie, and is survived by sister Patty Johnson of Blaine, sister Rosemary Caragio (Bob) of Lake Havasu City, AZ, and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Chuck was a member of the Blaine Senior Center and enjoyed having lunch and playing bingo with the many friends made there.

It was Chuck’s desire to stay home as long as possible, and under the care of sister Patty and niece Deanne, he was able to remain home until the pain of his liver cancer made it necessary to have him transferred to St. Joseph Hospital on December 6. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to St. Joseph ER staff and the Bellingham Hospice House Staff for their support and care in his final hours.