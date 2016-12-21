Blaine wrestlers dominate at first home match

By Oliver Lazenby

After a turbulent start to wrestling season, disrupted by snow days and a canceled tournament, Blaine wrestlers dominated at their first home meet on December 14, improving the team’s Northwest Conference record to 2–1.

“Today we did really well. We got our pins when we needed to, we finished matches,” said Blaine head coach Colt Warren. “We wrestled tough and got the results we want.”

In team scores, Blaine beat Anacortes 57–12 and Burlington-Edison 54–12. Burlington-Edison and Anacortes both have 1–2 records in conference meets. The performance makes the Borderites the no. 3 team in the Northwest Conference, behind Ferndale and Sehome.

Blaine wrestlers won nearly every match, losing points only in weight classes they had to forfeit for lack of wrestlers.

For coach Warren, the match-up of the night would have been Blaine’s Colton Economy taking on Burlington-Edison’s Ty Peth – 2016 state champion – in the 132-pound weight class.

That match was cut short in the second round and Economy won by default over an injured Peth. Economy heard a popping sound and Peth left the mat clutching his chest.

“I was kind of disappointed I couldn’t finish it,” Economy said. “I lost to him last year by

one point.”

Economy said he’s on a path to a state championship and he feels like everything is falling into place so far. That path could put him on a collision course

with Peth.

“His biggest test for state championship is going to be Ty Peth,” Warren said. “On his feet Colton is one of the most sound high school wrestlers I’ve seen. I have no doubt that he’s going to go far.”

Blaine’s many state-level wrestlers beat their opponents, as did some with considerably less experience on the mat.

Sophomore Jacob Westfall won two exciting matches, even while wrestling up a weight class. The meet was Westfall’s second at the varsity level. In his first, at the December 10 Spud Walley Invitational at Sedro-Woolley, Westfall took first in his weight

class (160).

“He’s making leaps and bounds every day,” Warren said. “I love his attitude and his tenacity. He’s got a level of controlled aggression that you need and it really comes out during matches.”

Hammerhead tournament

On December 16–17, Blaine placed eighth out of 40 teams at the annual Hammerhead Invitational Wrestling Tournament in Bremerton. Saul Magallon (220) took home first, Derreck Camba (138) placed third, Eric Davis (152) placed fifth and Aiden Button (145) placed sixth.

Blaine was the top Northwest Conference team at the

tournament.

The Hammerhead Invitational was the first of three big tournaments in a row for Blaine. Next, the Borderites head to the Pacific Coast Wrestling Championships on Thursday, December 29, in Vancouver, Washington. After that, they’ll wrestle at the Gut Check Challenge in Bremerton on January 6–7.

Despite having most of a week off, Warren said the team is ready for the heart of its season.

“We’re probably a little behind conditioning-wise, but I feel confident going into the second half of the season and the big tournaments,” Warren said.

The next Borderite home meet is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4 against Meridian and

Squalicum.