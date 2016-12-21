Blaine Food Bank exceeds December fundraising goal

By Stefanie Donahue

The months-long campaign to raise $25,000 by mid-December has reached an end and folks at the Blaine Food Bank are all smiles. With help from private donors they’ve exceeded their goal by more than $3,000, and the money is still coming in.

Staff kicked off the fundraiser in mid-October in the hopes of raising $25,000 to receive matching funds from an anonymous donor. The campaign ended on December 16 and raised more than $28,000.

“We did awesome,” said Sally Church, a volunteer with the organization. “We met and exceeded our objective. We’re so very thankful to the citizens of Blaine. This community just really steps up to the plate.”

The campaign remains one of the largest fundraising opportunities of the year, said Joan Smith, office assistant with the Blaine Food Bank. She expects the matching funds to come in just before the holidays. The money will be used to pay for a year’s worth of eggs and milk from Lynden-based Edaleen Dairy. Smith said it may also be used to cover maintenance, likely on a freezer that just stopped working.

Donations are always accepted in the form of cash or check, by mail to P.O. Box 472 or in person at 500 C Street in Blaine. Nonperishable foods are accepted on a regular basis.

For more information about the Blaine Food Bank, call 360/332-6350.