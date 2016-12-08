Blaine police reports: November 30-December 6

November 30, 4 p.m.: A resident contacted police to advise them about a hazardous roadway condition on H Street. The reporting party had observed that the centerline of H Street west of Harrison Street is very difficult to impossible to see at night as it has no reflective markings. Especially in the rain the intended roadway center was easily lost, causing drivers to inadvertently cross the centerline into the path of oncoming vehicles. The problem does not exist east of Harrison Street as the forwarded to public works for review and action.

December 1, 7:15 p.m.: Blaine Police responded with North Whatcom Fire and Rescue units to a business on H Street where a couple of employees had become ill and were reporting a possible gas leak. Officers assisted the fire crew with evacuating the most affected business and one adjacent to it. The fire department stood by until a gas company technician could respond to isolate and repair the problem.

December 2, 11:40 a.m.: Several people called to report a vehicle occupied by four young adults in a business parking lot. All of the individuals appeared to be passed out as they were slumped over, heads hanging forward. Officers arrived and were able to rouse the occupants with some effort. When asked about any drugs in the vehicle, they admitted to having already consumed their heroin. A search of the vehicle was authorized by the driver, and officers located the paraphernalia the occupants said would be there. Two of the occupants stated they were sick and asked for help with their addiction. They are being connected with the appropriate community services.

December 3, 7:20 a.m.: An officer responded to a residence to issue a trespass on an unwanted person that was inside of the home. An officer arrived and contacted the man. The man was told that he was trespassed from the residence and he stated that he understood. The man then left without incident while carrying a snowboard.

December 3, 9:51 a.m.: Blaine police responded to a business where an elderly man had fallen in the parking lot after getting out of his vehicle. An officer arrived and found the man had already been assisted onto a motorized scooter and was now inside the business. The officer determined the man did not sustain any significant injuries and stayed with the man until aid arrived. The man was assessed by aid and released to finish his shopping.

December 3, 3:15 p.m.: The owner of a commercial building on G Street called police when he found a duffel bag containing clothing abandoned on the property. An officer responded with him to the site, and took possession of the nylon bag containing worn women’s clothing. There was no one in the area who appeared to be associated to the luggage. It was placed in property/evidence storage at the police station in hopes the owner is located.

December 3, 7:30 p.m.: A passerby reported seeing a nice yellow bicycle parked unattended on the access walkway between Boblett Street and the west side of Mitchell Avenue. An officer responded and found the bike as described sitting alone in the rainy dark. He placed it into found property storage at the police station in case its owner comes looking for it.

December 4, 12:15 a.m.: A woman called police to report being harassed by a friend. An officer contacted both individuals who appeared to be under the influence. Conflicting and changing stories made it difficult to ascertain what actually occurred. No enforcement action was taken and both individuals were advised to stay away from each other.

December 4, 7:30 a.m.: U.S. Customs at the Peace Arch port of entry reported that while interviewing a person who was applying for entry into the U.S. they discovered the traveler’s driving privileges in the states had been suspended by the Washington Department of Licensing. Blaine Police were called, and an officer responded and confirmed the suspension. The motorist was arrested for driving while license suspended and released with a criminal citation and mandatory court date.

December 4, 8:43 a.m.: Officer was dispatched to a report of a vehicle prowl in the Alder Street area. An officer contacted the vehicle owner who reported someone had entered his vehicle sometime during the night. The glove box and other compartments had been rummaged through, but nothing appeared to have been taken.

December 4, 9:17 a.m.: Officer received a call from a citizen who was out for a walk on Semiahmoo Parkway when he observed a tree had fallen on the roadway, blocking part of the northbound traffic. Officers responded and were able to move the tree off of the road.

December 4, 10:48 a.m.: Dispatch reported there was a minor collision between two vehicles in a parking lot. Officer arrived and found a driver had struck a parked unattended vehicle in the parking lot, causing minor damage. Officer determined the driver was under the influence of drugs, and he was arrested and booked into jail for DUI.

December 4, 2:09 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a report of a verbal domestic dispute in progress at a motel. An officer arrived and found the argument was between a renter and the owner of the business. The owner now wanted the man to leave. He was contacted and left the area with his wife, who had come to pick him up.

December 4, 2:56 p.m.: The Washington State Patrol requested assistance with an assault that had taken place on I-5. One of the participants was reported to be walking southbound on I-5. An officer arrived and contacted the pair. Ultimately WSP arrested one of the scrapping sisters.

December 4, 8:03 p.m.: Police were notified by US Border Patrol Agent of a wandering horse in the road. An officer was able to use a rope to secure the horse and guide him back to the gate. The owner of the horse was notified by a neighbor and arrived just as the officer was leaving.

December 5, 7:55 a.m.: An officer was advised of a possible boat in distress just off the spit on Semiahmoo Parkway. The officer was able to locate the loose boat that had drifted to the shore and moved a log close to the boat so the short rope could be tied to the boat until the Coast Guard could arrive. It appeared as if it had been drifting for quite a while, as the inside of the rubber boat was full of water.

December 5, 10:10 a.m.: A woman called to report her mailbox was damaged sometime during the evening hours. An officer learned the damage was done sometime Thursday night, and the homeowner had already taken the box down. There are currently no suspects in the malicious mischief.

December 6, 1:32 a.m.: Officers conducted a patrol emphasis on unlicensed and abandoned vehicles parked on public right of way. Several vehicles were located and tagged for towing. The vehicle owners will have 72 hours to comply with the violated parking ordinances before the vehicles are towed.

December 6, 2:40 a.m.: Blaine Police assisted North Whatcom Fire & Rescue for a report of a medical emergency. The patient had a history of being physically aggressive, so an officer stood by while the patient was assessed and loaded into the ambulance.

December 6, 6:10 a.m.: A person who wanted to remain anonymous called to report seeing a child crying in the middle of the street. An officer arrived and found a woman sitting in the street. She was crying because she and her boyfriend had a verbal disagreement. The officer spoke to the pair and learned they had been arguing about being homeless and having nowhere to go. The woman got out of the street and said they were going to try to find a hotel room for the night.

December 6, 7:45 a.m.: Dispatch reported a boyfriend and girlfriend were arguing at a residence. An officer arrived and contacted the pair, who were arguing about a side relationship one of them was having. Both parties confirmed they had been arguing this morning but no one had been assaulted and no property had been damaged. An officer gave the man a ride to the library so the pair could have some time to cool off.

December 6, 12:05 p.m.: Police were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress. It appears the homeowner interrupted the thief/thieves when she returned home on her lunch break. The burglar(s) abandoned the illegal treasure hunt, shoved the air conditioner out the bedroom window and escaped through the resulting hole, but not before making off with several items, including two Nikon cameras, lenses and other accessories in a camera bag.

December 6, 3:06 p.m.: A Blaine school administrative employee called the police to report a dark burgundy colored SUV driving recklessly on Mitchell Avenue. The unknown driver of the SUV had also cut the corner on Mitchell at H Street and had driven partially on the sidewalk, narrowly missing the crossing guard. The vehicle then sped off at a high rate making a northbound turn on to 8th Street, possibly turning into the Boys & Girls Club. No license plate information was obtained but school officials are reviewing campus security camera footage.

December 6, 5:30 p.m.: Officers responded to an aid call where an infant had squished their hand. Officers arrived and tended to the child until NWFRS personnel arrived.

December 6, 7:55 p.m.: Police were dispatched to a report of a verbal domestic dispute. Dispatch reported the earlier shift had responded to a similar report at the same residence. Upon arrival the officer split up the group and detained a man. The man was released after determining another family member had invited him back to retrieve his belongings and no assault or property damage was reported.