Blaine High School band to host a fundraiser

Leading up to their departure to the Funabashi Music Festival in Japan in February, members of Blaine High School’s wind ensemble are hosting a raffle. Already, they’ve received tickets to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, a certificate for an overnight stay at Whistler Peak Lodge and soon a custom made guitar from Bellingham Wind Works, valued at $1,000. The Bellingham-based shop has been repairing instruments for the school for 16 years, said co-manager of the store Dave Payne. He’s helped work on the project and donated the neck of the guitar. His friends and the majority of the Bellingham Wind Works team joined in on the project, he said. The raffle takes place during Blaine Middle School’s holiday concert on at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. Checks should be made payable to “BFAA-BTJ” and sent to the Blaine Fine Arts Association at P.O. Box 1545 Blaine, WA 98231. Photos by Dave Payne.

Note from the editor: An early version of this story misstated the name of the business responsible for donating the guitar to the school fundraiser. The name has since been updated to “Bellingham Wind Works.” We regret the error.