Peace Arch gardener announces retirement

June Auld, gardener at Peace Arch State Park, stands in front of a cypress tree she affectionately calls “the broccoli bush.” Auld is retiring at the end of the month after 37 years at the park. Friends are celebrating her retirement at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30 at Pizza Factory in Blaine. Photo by Molly Ernst.
My wife and I have known June for over 15 years since moving to Blaine! We have both volunteered for the same length of time!!
We used to give each other high fives while on our smaller lawn mowers.
Both of last tow dogs, currently Breeze; formerly Bandit visit almost EVERY day;
And June knows what they are looking for!
A tremendous source of knowledge for anyone, and the Peace Arch State Park in particular.
She will be dearly missed; but she got her tubers to bed before leaving!!
Yeah JUNE!!
Love, Sue, Paul, Breeze and FRED (Fred is our cat!)