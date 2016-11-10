Donations needed for Thanksgiving meal program

By Stefanie Donahue

Thanks to the annual campaign led by the Community Assistance Program (CAP), hundreds of families throughout Blaine and Birch Bay looking forward to turkey and all the trimmings this Thanksgiving will get to fulfill the craving

at no cost.

For the past five years, CAP has taken on the task of bundling baskets filled with ready-to-cook meals for families without the means or ability to muster up a Thanksgiving dinner of their own.

Families who have previously registered can pick up their meals from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23 at Cost Cutter, located at 1733 H Street, in unit 280.

Project director Rhyan Lopez said CAP expects to provide for 325 families this year – last year, the crew handed out 324. In all, about 2,000 people are served through the program, Lopez said.

All baskets are fit to the size of each family. Program staffers are expecting to see 30 families with more than 11 members, and about 50 with an estimated 8 to 10, he said.

“When it comes to the [companies donating the] food, we have been very fortunate over the past few years,” Lopez said in an email.

Lynden-based Edaleen Dairy donates milk, Darigold donates butter and Bedlington Farms donates potatoes. Turkeys, yams, onions, canned goods and other food stuffs are purchased from nearby grocery stores.

As of November 3, CAP had collected $1,500, which Lopez said was far less than what’s required to cover costs. However, he expects to see more donations roll in closer to the holiday.

Those wishing to donate can send a check to P.O. Box 1067, Blaine, Washington 98231 payable to CAP with the memo line “Thanksgiving Baskets” or by donating online at blainecap.org.

While volunteer staffing is already accounted for, the public can also get involved by helping with dessert.

Home-made or store-bought pies will be accepted on November 23 to place in the meal baskets. Historically, local churches and girl scout troops have been responsible for donating most of the dessert every year.

For more information, call the Family Service Center at 360/332-0740.