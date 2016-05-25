Plots available in Blaine Community Garden

The city of Blaine has opened up the 7th Street Community Garden for the season, and plots are still available.

The community garden was founded to produce food either for personal consumption, provide a healthy activity and build a sense of community.

Cindy Burroughs is the new community garden manager. Burroughs, who is part of the Washington State University master gardeners program, has several ideas about how to improve the current space.

“We’d like to improve the compost area, and we want to include a section for only native plants,” she said. “We’d also like to eventually open the garden up to the public and provide classes and print material, so even non-members can learn how to improve their gardens.”

The season extends primarily through the summer, but some dedicated gardeners keep planting and tending their plots into the winter. The garden also serves educational purposes. Two plots are set aside for younger kids to learn gardening skills, one for the Boys & Girls Club and another for Blaine school district’s Let’s Move! program.

“This is a really great chance to get the community gardening and have everyone pitch in to make Blaine a little more beautiful,” Burroughs said.

Each garden plot is approximately 12’x20′ and comes with water and compost provided by the city. There is also a small tool shed in the garden for people to store their personal tools. Burroughs and her fellow volunteers are available to help rototill plots.

Burroughs said three plots are still available for $12 for the season. Anyone is welcome to participate. For more information or to reserve a plot, call 360/820-8777 or 360/927-9214.