Ernest “Ernie” Roy Reid Jr.

March 13, 1944 – February 20, 2016

Ernie Reid of Birch Bay passed away on Saturday, February 20. He was born March 13, 1944 in Hamilton, Ontario.

Ernie had a long and proud career as a Canadian National Railway Conductor. He enjoyed HO scale model trains, bowling, was a HAM radio operator, and was devoted to his cat Dakota. A kind and loving man, Ernie leaves behind his wife Liz, sister-in-law Anna (Lyle) and 7 siblings in B.C. and Alberta.

An open house visitation will be held on Monday, February 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Moles Farewell Tributes, 2039 Main St., Ferndale. Please share your memories of Ernie at www.molesfarewelltributes.com