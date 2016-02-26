Ernest “Ernie” Roy Reid Jr.
March 13, 1944 – February 20, 2016
Ernie Reid of Birch Bay passed away on Saturday, February 20. He was born March 13, 1944 in Hamilton, Ontario.
Ernie had a long and proud career as a Canadian National Railway Conductor. He enjoyed HO scale model trains, bowling, was a HAM radio operator, and was devoted to his cat Dakota. A kind and loving man, Ernie leaves behind his wife Liz, sister-in-law Anna (Lyle) and 7 siblings in B.C. and Alberta.
An open house visitation will be held on Monday, February 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Moles Farewell Tributes, 2039 Main St., Ferndale. Please share your memories of Ernie at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Ernie was a passionate kind loyal man , who was genuine and looked out for others and had a fascinating hobby that was as elaborate as was his love for those that were true to him. He will dearly be missed
A pleasure to have you as a neighbor. Even if part time. Ernie is remembered and cherished
Ernie was a great neighbor & friend, As part time residents,it was very reassuring that If something seemed unusual ,Ernie was not shy about taking charge , and protecting his neighbourhood from any suspicious activity’s taking place ! He was always first in , never afraid to assist in a conflict, where most would hide , and avoid the situation! Respect & honor. Ernie Reid !
Liz. Appreciate everything you do for your part time Canadian neighbors. Sincerely. The Scott’s