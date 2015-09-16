February 14, 1954 – September 10, 2015

David Allan Charbonneau passed away on September 10, 2015. He was born February 14, 1954 in Valley Stream, NY. He earned a BA in History from the University of California, Berkeley.

David married Donna Lowry in July 1994. They made their home in Ventura, CA and then moved to Blaine, WA in 2004. He was a loving husband and father and had a contagious smile, a giving heart, and worked hard at everything that he did. He loved golf, fishing, surfing, sailing, skiing, reading history and playing basketball.

David is survived by his wife, Donna Charbonneau; daughters Olivia and Corinne Charbonneau; mother, Catherine Charbonneau; brothers Michael, Vincent, Peter and Joe Charbonneau; sisters Eileen Charbonneau, Teresa Pelham, Patricia Charbonneau; 27 nieces and nephews; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent Charbonneau, and sisters Marie and Kate Charbonneau.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, at 1 p.m. at North Bay Christ the King Community Church in Birch Bay. Arrangements by Moles Farewell Tributes, Bellingham. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.molesfarewelltributes.com